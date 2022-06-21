Arsenal and Man Utd keen on Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz

Arsenal and Manchester United have enquired about the situation surrounding Fabian Ruiz as they get ready to do-battle over the Napoli midfielder, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Ruiz has been at Napoli since joining the club from Real Betis in 2018 and has been a key player over the past four years having contributed 22 goals and 15 assists in his 166 appearances.

However, the 26-year-old has just one year left on his contract and has rejected Napoli’s latest extension offer. Unless a new deal is agreed soon, the Serie A outfit are expected to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as Corriere dello Sport claims that Arsenal and Manchester United are among those to have expressed their interest in bringing Ruiz to England.

The Italian news outlet says Arsenal and United have already held initial talks to ‘collect information’ on the midfielders situation but they could face further competition from Man City and Newcastle United.

Napoli are keen to receive a sizeable fee for the Spanish international and Corriere dello Sport claims they are demanding £25.8m [€30m] – although they may be open to accepting £4.3m [€5m] of the fee in add-ons.

Arteta busy

Arsenal and Man Utd know they could sign Ruiz for nothing in 2023 and the midfielder can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January ahead of a free transfer move next summer.

However, the Gunners need reinforcements now as Mikel Arteta has to strengthen his squad having secured their return to Europe next season and competition for Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka is needed.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans but Arteta could be eyeing Ruiz as an alternative with the Spaniard seemingly a fan of his compatriot.

Manchester United are also in the market for a new midfielder after Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic left this summer. Erik ten Hag has been linked with a swoop for Frenkie de Jong but no agreement has been found with Barcelona so United could be turning their attention to Ruiz instead.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks like Ruiz has suitors in the Premier League if he wants to test himself in England with Arsenal and United among the clubs ready to battle for his signature.