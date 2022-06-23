Chelsea pressing the most to sign Ousmane Dembele



Chelsea are pressing the most to sign Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele this summer, Spanish publication Marca claim.

The Frenchman’s contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the month, and he has yet to be convinced over penning a new long-term deal.

This could pave the way for a free transfer exit, and Marca report that Chelsea are making the best effort to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.

The Blues are planning to sign Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, but manager Thomas Tuchel would ideally prefer to land him and Dembele.

Our view:

Dembele’s career at Barcelona has been hampered by several injuries, and last season was quite similar. He missed the first four months due to a knee injury sustained on international duty.

Despite this, he finished the campaign with one goal and 13 assists from 21 La Liga games. He would be a quality signing for Chelsea if he can stay unscathed over an extended period of time.

His injury record over the years remains concerning, but Tuchel still appears keen on luring him to Stamford Bridge. It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea can sort out a suitable deal for him.

Dembele will demand a significant signing-on fee on a free transfer while he may also want to be one of the club’s highest earners. On top of this, the 25-year-old would want a guaranteed starting role.

His playing time could be assured by Tuchel, but the rest will be left to the hierarchy and new owner Todd Boehly, in particular, who has taken responsibility to finalise transfer deals this summer.

Chelsea are yet to make any new signings, but a high-profile exit has been sorted with Romelu Lukaku set to rejoin Inter on a season-long loan. Boehly was involved in the negotiations between the clubs.

The Belgian will join Inter for £6.9 million plus add-ons. Chelsea will save his entire season wages.