Chelsea make opening bid for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have made an opening bid for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling that has been rejected, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The England international has recently emerged as the top attacking target for the Blues, and they have now made a formal offer to secure his signature.

According to Romano, their first offer of £21.4 million plus add-ons has been turned down. City are looking for at least £47-52m to part ways with Sterling.

Chelsea are likely to return with a fresh bid for the former Liverpool graduate.

Our view:

Sterling has been one of England’s most consistent attacking players. He had an impressive 2021/22 campaign for City, registering 17 goals and nine assists from 47 appearances.

The 27-year-old achieved those statistics with just 65 minutes per game. With one year left on his contract, there are no surprises that he is eyeing a new challenge elsewhere.

The arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez could further reduce his playing time and leaving City would provide him with guaranteed minutes during the peak of his career.

Barcelona were mentioned as potential suitors last year, but their interest seems to have cooled after purchasing Ferran Torres from the English champions in January.

Chelsea appear in pole position to sign him, but it is unlikely that City will lose him on the cheap.

Their opening offer does not justify the value of the versatile forward, and may have to make a more significant bid to convince Pep Guardiola’s side to do business with them.

The west London giants could also use the opportunity to try and negotiate a deal for Nathan Ake. The Blues are keen on signing their former graduate to bolster their defence.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the verge of loaning out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan. There is a possibility that the club could pursue two forwards during the transfer window.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is reportedly prepared to join them on a free transfer, provided manager Thomas Tuchel can assure him a regular place in the starting XI.