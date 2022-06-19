Chelsea eye a swoop for Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have identified Raheem Sterling as one of their summer targets and are ready to launch a move for the Man City attacker, as per Mirror.

The English daily has reported that the Blues will launch a move to sign Sterling, once they finalise Romelu Lukaku’s departure to Inter Milan. Chelsea and Inter are currently in talks over a potential deal that would mark the return of Lukaku to Serie A. This will be the Belgian striker’s second exit from Chelsea, having arrived from Inter last summer for £97.5 million.

Chelsea are demanding £21 million as Lukaku’s loan fee, having paid £97.5 million for him last summer. Inter’s first bid worth just £6 million was rejected but talks are expected to continue.

Meanwhile, Sterling has emerged as a real option for Thomas Tuchel to replace Lukaku. The England international is unlikely to agree to a new contract with Manchester City. His current contract runs out in 2023 so he’s available at a cut-price fee this summer with Gianluca Di Marzio claiming City will demand around £35m for Sterling’s signature.

The pacy winger is open to exploring other leagues but an exit this summer for him is a real possibility, especially if City cannot tie him down to a new contract. In order to avoid losing him for free, Sterling is likely to be sold this summer.

Tuchel is said to be a fan of the player and the 27-year-old could be open to returning to London – where he grew up as a child.

Our View

Sterling is yet to enter his prime and would be an excellent addition to Chelsea’s squad. For a team that heavily relies on counters and pace on transition, Sterling’s potential presence could prove to be invaluable.

The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad. With the arrival of Jack Grealish, his game-time was significantly reduced last season. Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez are currently almost untouchable. Moreover, City have signed two natural strikers Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Thus, Sterling’s troubles of lack of minutes could increase, should he choose to stay in Manchester beyond this summer.

While the Blues have also been linked with Ousmane Dembele, Sterling is a safer choice, though the former could arrive on a Bosman. Sterling is a proven performer in the Premier League and has a much better injury record than the Barcelona winger.

All in all, if Chelsea do end up signing Sterling, he would be a crafty addition and £35m would be an excellent piece of business.