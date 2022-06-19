Ousmane Dembele ready to join Chelsea on one condition

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele is ready to join Chelsea on a free transfer, provided he is guaranteed a starting spot by manager Thomas Tuchel, The Sun reports.

The Frenchman’s current contract with the Blaugrana expires on June 30. He has made the decision to move on as he is reluctant to start on the bench next season.

This has put Chelsea in pole position to sign him, according to The Sun, but Tuchel must assure him that he would be a regular starter during his debut campaign.

The German tactician has opted for regular rotation during his 18-month spell at the London giants. It remains to be seen whether he changes his policy for Dembele.

Our view:

Dembele has had an injury-plagued career at Barcelona. Last season, he was sidelined for the first four months with knee and hamstring injuries, but was still one of their best players.

He finished with one goal and 13 assists from just 21 LaLiga games. His quality on the ball has never been doubted, but clubs seem wary to sign him due to his lengthy injury record.

Chelsea appear prepared to take the risk with him. Tuchel knows him well from their time at Borussia Dortmund. He previously praised him as an ‘incredible player‘ while managing PSG.

He could be leading the Blues’ pursuit of Dembele, but may need to change his strict rotation policy to ensure that the club can get on their hands on the Frenchman ahead of other suitors.

At Chelsea, Dembele could operate from the right-sided attacking midfield role. The 25-year-old likes to cut inside from the right flank and can also deliver quality crosses into the box.

Reece James has been doing the same from right wing-back for Chelsea. With Dembele operating in front of him, the duo could form a superb partnership in the final third.