Man Utd very close to signing Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United are very close to finalising the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The Red Devils have been in regular contact with the Blaugrana for the Netherlands international, and it appears they are on cusp of reaching an agreement.

As per Sport, negotiations have progressed very positively over the past few hours, and the transfer is now at the ‘final stretch’ and is ‘very very advanced’.

United are likely to pay a fee of around €80 million (£69m), and it is added that discussions are underway with De Jong’s representatives over a five-year contract.

There is anticipation that the transfer could be formally completed by June 30.

Our view:

United have been in prolonged negotiations for De Jong over the past few weeks, and it appears they have eventually made the breakthrough with Barcelona over the fee.

The Red Devils were initially hoping to sign him for much less, but it seems they have been persuaded to increase their bid such that they can finalise the transfer as soon as possible.

De Jong’s arrival would be a huge statement from United, considering he has been Erik ten Hag’s priority transfer target since his appointment as the new manager of the club.

Meanwhile, the deal should also provide relief for some of the club’s supporters, considering a number of their league rivals have been making marquee signings in recent weeks.

De Jong should provide a solid upgrade in United’s midfield with his strong distribution, ball control and ability to pick out key passes. He is also superb with his dribbling.

The Dutchman has been a mainstay for Barcelona over the past three years, but their decision to sell before June 30 won’t be a surprise as they still require to balance their books.

De Jong could be one of several players that could arrive at Old Trafford this summer. Ten Hag is eyeing a new centre-back, right-winger, right-back and a new centre-forward.