Erik ten Hag confident of reuniting with Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have been trying to reach an agreement with Barcelona over the sale of Frenkie de Jong. Metro has reported that Erik ten Hag is now confident about United’s chances of agreeing a deal worth around £60m.

The source has reported that despite United refusing to meet Barca’s asking price, ten Hag expects the deal to be closed soon. The former Ajax boss has made de Jong his priority for this summer.

Frenkie de Jong has played under ten Hag during his days at Ajax, and now the newly-appointed Manchester United boss is looking to reunite with his former pupil at Old Trafford.

As per the Metro, the Red Devils have offered £52 million for the Dutchman but Los Cules are looking for £72 million. It is Richard Arnold’s first season at the helm and the idea is not to spend too much on the 25-year-old.

Barcelona want to sell Frenkie to balance their books, and to sign a few targets of their own. But, they also want to take advantage of United’s desperation of signing a quality CDM, having lost Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata this summer.

The news outlet suggests that ten Hag is increasingly confident a compromise deal worth around £60m is likely to be agreed between the two clubs.

Our View

Frenkie has been sceptical about joining United. This is down to the Red Devils not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season. The player is happy at Barcelona and only wanted to move to a Champions League side if he is forced out of the club.

Erik ten Hag wants to base his new project around de Jong and has reportedly convinced him to make a move to Old Trafford. The holding midfielder played his best football under ten Hag and has not been able to live up to expectations at Camp Nou.

This saga has dragged on for over five weeks, now. That said, it will be in the best interest of Manchester United if they close out the deal soon or back out of it for good. It is understandable that they do not want to be Barca’s bailout in their financial situation but it would be best if they moved on to other targets if a deal cannot be agreed with the La Liga giants quickly.

The talks could well continue between the two clubs. And, who knows, perhaps Barca’s desire to escape their current rut is much greater than United’s desire to sign de Jong. If this is indeed the case, Erik ten Hag will be assured of getting his man.