Tottenham to launch bid for Richarlison and Gordon

As per a report from Sky Sports, Everton are anticipating a bid from Tottenham Hotspur this week for Richarlison and Anthony Gordon.

Richarlison, 25, could be finally set for the first big-money move of his career. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the Merseysiders throughout his impressive stint at Everton, and Spurs are ready to make their move.

Gordon, 21, is considered to be one of the brighter prospects in English football. The North London club wants to oversee Gordon’s development as they see him growing into a top class winger in the future.

The source has also reports that Chelsea have been attentive to the situation as the Blues look to replace the Inter-bound Romelu Lukaku. The West London-based outfit paid £95 million for the Belgian last summer. But, in his second stint at Stamford Bridge, Lukaku endured a difficult season and that has prompted Thomas Tuchel to part ways with him.

Richarlison is viewed as Lukaku’s replacement at Chelsea. While, at Tottenham, the Brazilian forward could prove to be a backup for Harry Kane and compete for a spot in Antonio Conte’s line-up.

It appears Tottenham are ready to steal a march on Chelsea but a double swoop won’t come cheap as TeamTalk suggests that it will take upwards of £75m to prise Richarlison and Gordon away from Goodison Park.

Raphinha also eyed

Tottenham and Chelsea are both said to be interested in signing Raphinha from Leeds United. As of now, Arsenal are leading the race to sign the Brazilian winger.

The Gunners are expected to hold official talks with Leeds next week with an ‘enhanced bid’ said to be imminent. For Tottenham, Raphinha could be the replacement for Steven Bergwijn. Moreover, with his versatility and the ability to play in the midfield as well, he could compete for a spot in the line-up on a regular basis.

At Chelsea, it is straightforward. Lukaku will be an Inter Milan player (on loan) next season and Tuchel needs a genuine goal-scorer. Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech have not been able to live up to expectations so far. Therefore, Raphinha, who scored 11 goals last season with relegation-threatened Leeds, is being targeted along with Richarlison.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Tottenham’s bid is well received by Everton when it lands but Richarlison and Gordon would be too exciting signings if Spurs could get a deal agreed.