Chelsea to challenge PSG for Milan Skriniar

Chelsea are set to challenge Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, Calciomercato report.

The Blues have made a new centre-back a key addition this summer following the free transfer exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt has recently been mentioned as a transfer target, but Calciomercato claim that Chelsea may need to trigger the £108 million release clause on his contract.

It is added that Skriniar has been identified as the possible alternative, and he could be available for £60m [€70m] plus bonuses in the form of add-ons.

Chelsea look set to compete with Paris Saint-Germain for the former Sampdoria man. Les Parisiens have already failed with an opening bid of £43m.

Our view:

Chelsea have lost the services of Rudiger and Christensen. The former in particular was a key player in central defence with his quality distribution and aerial prowess.

The Blues may want a like-for-like replacement in the transfer market. De Ligt would be a quality addition to the squad, but the club could be put off by the valuation.

In that case, Skriniar would be a superb alternative. The Slovakian is five years elder than De Ligt, but has vast experience and is regarded as one of Serie A’s best defenders.

The 27-year-old is well accustomed to play in the back three with Inter over the past three seasons, and could seamlessly adapt to the tactical system at Chelsea next term.

Similar to Rudiger, he is good in the air and likes to clear his lines. On top of this, his distribution accuracy is fantastic. He completed 93 per cent of his passes last season.

Skriniar has played as a central defender throughout his club career, but can also provide the Blues with versatility, having operated as a holding midfielder for his country.