Arsenal interested in signing Marco Asensio

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio this summer, but are reluctant to meet the asking price, Spanish outlet Sport (today’s edition, page 19) claim.

The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his Madrid contract, and the club have yet to offer a renewal. This has led to suggestions that he could move on this summer.

According to Sport, both Arsenal and AC Milan are interested in the versatile forward, but are reluctant to meet Madrid’s £35 million (€40m) asking price.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on signing Asensio, but a move is reportedly unlikely with the Spaniard wanting assurances of regular game time.

While his salary of £5-6m per year (net) is not a problem, Sport claim that Madrid must lower their asking price in order to attract bids from suitors such as Arsenal and Milan.

Our view:

Asensio has been a key player for Madrid over the years. In the recent season, he bagged 12 goals and two assists from 42 games, but averaged just 50 minutes per appearance.

Hence, he could be eyeing a fresh challenge ahead of the World Cup. Arsenal have plenty of quality options in the final third, but they are still said to be eyeing another attacking player.

Fabio Vieira was recently signed to provide competition to Martin Odegaard in the number 10 role. Arsenal could now be eyeing a wide attacker, based on their recent interest in Raphinha.

While Raphinha is predominantly a right-winger, Asensio is more versatile as he can operate on both wings. His experience could be a valuable asset for the Gunners in the big matches.

There will be plenty of rotation over the course of next season due to the World Cup. Arsenal could potentially be playing 10 games in October and may face something similar in April.

This should pave the way for plenty of rotation in the line-up which could benefit Asensio. He should be assured his World Cup spot if he makes an instant impact in the Premier League.