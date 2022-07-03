Chelsea eye shock move for Man Utd target de Jong

The Guardian has reported that Chelsea are eyeing a shock move to hijack Man Utd’s proposed £56m deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. Barcelona’s emergent need to raise funds has made de Jong their number one sellable asset.

After lengthy negotiations between the two clubs, United finally reached an agreement to pay Barca £56m plus add-ons for de Jong and are now trying to thrash out personal terms with the player, as per the Guardian.

However, talks are dragging amid speculation de Jong isn’t convinced over a move to Old Trafford, and the report claims that Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation with a view to launching a move of their own.

The Guardian claims that Chelsea are long term admirers of de Jong having shown an interest when he left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019, and the Blues are now ready to try and hijack Man Utd’s deal if the proposed move stalls.

Chelsea advantage

De Jong is reportedly keen to stay at the Spotify Camp Nou and will only agree to leave for a club that’s playing in the Champions League, which would give Chelsea a huge advantage over Man Utd.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to strengthen his squad this summer and central midfield is seemingly an area of concern. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are in the final years of their respective contracts. The latter has been linked with a move to Italy, with Juventus said to be interested in him.

The Guardian has also mentioned that United are interested in Kante. Saul Niguez has returned to Atletico Madrid after a disappointing loan season with the Londoners, leaving Chelsea in the market for a midfielder.

The West Londoners have been linked with Declan Rice but West Ham’s huge valuation has blocked any potential deal, and it looks like Chelsea are now setting their sights on de Jong as an alternative.

Todd Boehly is doing his best to lure Raheem Sterling to Stamford Bridge, while he is also targeting Nathan Ake from Manchester City. Can the new Chelsea owner do the impossible and snatch Frenkie de Jong from under the noses of Man Utd?