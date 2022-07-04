Man Utd want to sign Lisandro Martinez by Thursday

Manchester United are aiming to complete the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez before Friday, according to De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij.

The Red Devils have identified Martinez as their prime centre-back target, and they were recently reported to have made an opening £39 million bid for his services.

Verweij has now revealed that discussions were held between United and Ajax officials over the weekend, and the Red Devils are aiming to sign Martinez by Thursday.

United are due to depart for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday, and they are said to be keen on having Martinez on-board on the travelling flight.

Ajax have given the go-ahead for a quick transfer, but United must meet their £43m valuation.

Our view:

United are currently locked in a transfer battle with Arsenal for Martinez, but they may have the advantage, having made a better proposal than Mikel Arteta’s side.

Meanwhile, the presence of manager Erik ten Hag is another boost. Martinez played under the Dutch tactician for three seasons, and he is said to welcome a reunion.

Aside from this, United would assure him playing time in his preferred centre-back role which may not be the case at Arsenal. The Gunners view him as a potential left-back.

A number of factors are presently in United’s favour, and they should fancy their prospects of finalising an agreement with the Dutch champions over the coming hours.

Martinez would be an excellent acquisition for United as he is excellent with his tackling, interceptions as well as clearing his lines. He is also strong in the air despite being 175cm.

His arrival could see Harry Maguire drop down the pecking order. It is most likely that Ten Hag will start with Martinez. Raphael Varane should be the preferred partner.

It remains to be seen how Maguire deals with such a situation. The prospect of becoming a rotational player could urge him to consider a fresh challenge elsewhere.