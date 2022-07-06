Tottenham close-in on £24m double swoop for Spence & Lenglet

Clement Lenglet is in London to undergo his medical with Tottenham while a deal to sign Djed Spence is also close to being agreed, according to various reports.

Antonio Conte is keen to strengthen his defence this summer and the Italian coach wants to bring in a right sided defender to compete with Emerson Royal in the wing-back position.

Spence has been widely touted as Conte’s prime target after impressing while on loan with Nottingham Forest last season, and Middlesbrough are ready to cash-in on the 21-year-old.

After lengthy negotiations between the two clubs, The Telegraph claims that a deal is now on the verge of being agreed that would see Tottenham pay Boro £15m up front rising to £20m with add-ons.

The newspaper says Spurs hope Spence will undergo a medical later this week with a view to completing the transfer before the weekend so he can fly out with the squad for their pre-season tour of South Korea on Saturday.

Lenglet also close

Conte is also wanting to sign at least one centre-back who can play on the left side of a back three and Lenglet is now on the verge of sealing a move to north London from Barcelona.

According to to Sport, Lenglet is already in London to undergo his medical after a deal was agreed with Barca to sign the Frenchman on loan for 12 months.

The Spanish outlet says Tottenham will pay 85% of Lenglet’s salary and there will be an option to make the move permanent for £8.6m [€10m] next summer.

Mundo Deportivo claims Tottenham have paid a £4.3m [€5m] fee to sign the 27-year-old on loan so if they also get the Spence deal over the line, Conte is about to splash just over £24m on two new defenders.

Lenglet fell out-of-favour under Xavi last season as he made just seven starts for Barcelona and the Catalans have decided to offload him this summer to free-up wages on their books.

The French international should prove to be a solid signing for Tottenham as he’ll provide stiff competition to Ben Davies on the left side of Conte’s back three this season.