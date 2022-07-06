Youri Tielemans ready to join Arsenal from Leicester

Leicester City’s £30m-rated midfielder Youri Tielemans is ready to join Arsenal and has already verbally agreed personal terms, according to Ben Jacobs via the Express.

Tielemans has been with Leicester since joining the club from Monaco in 2019 and he’s been a key player at the King Power Stadium. However, his contract is in it’s final year and he’s shown no sign he’ll commit to a new deal.

The Foxes are ready to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time but they are hoping to recoup the majority of the £32m they spent on the 25-year-old three years ago.

The Express suggests Tielemans is available for £30m this summer and he’s been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal over the past few months after Mikel Arteta identified him as a key target.

The Gunners have focussed their attention on signing Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira but Arteta is reportedly still keen on Tielemans and is hoping to land the Belgian international on a cut-price deal later in the window.

According to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, as cited by the Express, Tielemans wants to join Arsenal and has already verbally agreed personal terms with the north Londoners.

Jacobs says the midfielder is now waiting for Arsenal to agree a deal – although the Gunners shouldn’t hang around for too long as Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on his situation as they struggle to agree terms for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

However, despite United’s interest, Jacobs suggests that Tielemans preferred destination is Arsenal as he’s ‘sold’ on Arteta’s project and sees the Emirates as the perfect opportunity for him.

Having convinced the player to join and agreed personal terms, it appears Arsenal are now biding their time hoping Leicester lower their valuation with Jacobs claiming the Gunners hope to seal a deal closer to £25m.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming days but Tielemans would be an excellent signing for Arsenal if they could get a deal over the line this summer.

Arteta has already snapped-up goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Vieira, winger Marquinhos and striker Gabriel while they are also being strongly linked with defender Lisandro Martinez.