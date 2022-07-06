Man Utd locked in talks to sign Pablo Dybala

Manchester United are continuing negotiations with Pablo Dybala’s agents over a possible free transfer move to Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

Dybala is currently a free agent after running down his contract at Juventus. The South American spent seven years in Turin, scoring 115 goals in 293 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old is now looking for a new club and has surprisingly been short of offers from Europe’s top clubs but Manchester United are reportedly among those eyeing a free transfer swoop.

The Daily Mail reported recently that United and Arsenal had held talks with Dybala’s agent to discuss a potential move to England but it appears it’s the Red Devils who are pushing the hardest.

Sky Italia reporter Angelo Mangiante claims that Manchester United remain locked in talks with Dybala’s representatives as they look to get an agreement in place to sign the Argentinean international.

Calciomercato are also suggesting that Manchester United may be looking to Dybala amid on-going speculation surrounding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar hasn’t turned up to training this week – citing ‘family reasons’ – following reports he’s looking to leave Old Trafford after United failed to qualify for the Champions League this coming season.

New boss Erik ten Hag could view Dybala as a potential replacement for Ronaldo and he would be an exciting signing if the Manchester giants could pull it off.

Competition from Serie A is limited as Inter Milan appear to have cooled their interest while the likes of Napoli and Roma have reportedly baulked at the player’s wage demands.

Therefore, if Man Utd can agree terms with Dybala then they would be well placed to sign the Argentinean attacker – who’s looking for regular game time ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Dybala is comfortable playing anywhere across the front-line so he’d provide ten Hag with a versatile option in the final third. And on a free transfer, he could be a shrewd piece of business by United.

The Manchester outfit have already snapped up left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, Christian Eriksen is set to arrive on a free transfer while talks continue with Barcelona over a deal for Frenkie de Jong.