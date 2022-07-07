Chelsea launch bid to hijack Man Utd’s £73m de Jong deal

Chelsea have launched an audacious bid to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong from under the nose of Manchester United, according to Relevo via the Express.

The English daily, citing the Spanish outlet Relevo, has reported that the Blues are now going all-out for de Jong as Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel look to pull off a sensational coup.

Manchester United have been in talks with Barcelona for the 25-year-old for almost two months now. As reported in the Express, a broad agreement for £56m-plus £17m in add-ons was reached between the two clubs.

However, it appears Chelsea are trying to hijack the deal as Relevo, via the Express, suggests that the Blues are in talks with Barcelona and have put Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta ‘on the table’.

Alonso and Azpilicueta have both been linked with a move to the Nou Camp this summer so it appears Chelsea are hoping to use that interest to put themselves into pole position to sign de Jong.

The report says any potential deals for de Jong, Alonso and Azpilicueta will be ‘separate operations’ but Chelsea are desperate to try and thrash out an agreement that would see them trump Man Utd to de Jong’s signature.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero has also confirmed that Chelsea are ‘doing everything’ to sign the midfielder. The idea is to reunite Matthijs De Ligt and Frenkie de Jong at Stamford Bridge as Boehly looks to make a statement in the market.

However, any deal for de Jong is complicated by his contract at Barcelona as the Catalans still own him around £17m in deferred wages after he took a pay cut during the pandemic. And it’s issue this that’s held up Man Utd’s proposed deal for the Dutchman.

Chelsea’s midfield woes

Chelsea’s troubles in the midfield have gone rather unnoticed. While they do boast a quality trio in Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, and N’Golo Kante, it is not that simple. Both Jorginho and Kante are in the final year of their respective contracts and there has been no word on renewals yet.

Saul Niguez has returned to Atletico Madrid after a disappointing loan spell under Thomas Tuchel. Therefore, Chelsea are not wrong in viewing De Jong as the future of their midfield.

The former Ajax midfielder has been heavily linked with a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. But the Red Devils’ lack of UCL football could prove pivotal and give Chelsea the upper hand.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks like Chelsea are now firmly in the race alongside Man Utd in the battle to sign de Jong this summer.