Man Utd need to pay £51m to sign Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United will need to make an improved transfer offer to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, De Telegraaf’s Mike Verweij claims.

The Red Devils have identified the 24-year-old as their prime defensive target, but they are yet to finalise a suitable transfer fee with the Dutch champions.

United recently made an offer of £38 million plus £4m in add-ons, but Verweij has revealed that Ajax are reluctant to sanction Martinez’s sale for that price.

However, according to the Dutch journalist, Man Utd will be able to seal a deal to sign the defender if they table a fresh offer worth £51m.

Our view:

Erik ten Hag managed Martinez at Ajax for the past three seasons, and the Dutch tactician appears intent on a reunion with the Argentina international this summer.

Martinez likewise shares the same ambition, but Ajax are currently playing hardball over negotiations. They seem to have raised their valuation for the defender.

At the beginning of the month, the Eredivisie outfit were eyeing a fixed fee of €50m (£42m), but their stance has now changed with a fresh asking price of £51m.

Hence, they are looking to make the most of United’s interest, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to meet the fresh valuation set by Ajax.

United have been prioritising a move for Martinez under Ten Hag’s recommendation, but could contemplate pulling out of transfer talks if negotiations prolong.

Martinez would be a fantastic signing for United with his excellent defensive attributes, but the club seem reluctant to be held to ransom for any transfer targets.

United have made just one signing in Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this summer, but they are currently close to finalising the free transfer of Christian Eriksen.

There should be more transfer activity over the coming weeks. United have recently been offered optimism over securing the transfer of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.