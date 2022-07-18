Chelsea locked in talks to sign £55m Presnel Kimpembe

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are now in direct contact over a deal for Presnel Kimpembe.

Chelsea have identified Kimpembe as a prime defensive target after missing out on Manchester City’s Nathan Ake. And it appears the Blues are now in talks with PSG for a potential deal for the Frenchman.

Romano claims that PSG value the defender at between £51/55 million (€60/65m). However, Chelsea are prepared to offer up to £42 million (€50m) for the 26-year-0ld. PSG consider Kimpembe as a part of their project but are prepared to part ways should a good offer come knocking.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will field an entirely new backline next season. He has already lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is also looking set to leave this summer. Marcos Alonso has also been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Tuchel has already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli in a deal worth £34 million (€40m), however, more defensive reinforcements are needed and Kimpembe is now in their sights.

Our View

Chelsea’s interest in Kimpembe makes sense. He can prove to be a like-to-like replacement for Rudiger – who has joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Rudiger had an imposing presence on the pitch due to his physicality. Kimpembe may not have the same physical attributes as Rudiger but is an intelligent operator with the ball.

Standing tall at 183 cm, he has proven to be an aerial threat in attack and defence. Tuchel’s system revolves around short passing and defending in deep pockets. And with his skill set likening to short passing and pace, he can be a very useful addition to the German tactician’s ranks.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs. Chelsea are also interested in signing Jules Kounde but they need to move fast if they want to get the Sevilla defender.

Time is of the essence for Thomas Tuchel, who has admitted that reinforcing his defence is his number one priority.