Man Utd ready to make Denzel Dumfries bid

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries if they manage to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport claim (page 6).

The Red Devils had Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka as their regular right-backs last term, but neither of them contributed a goal or an assist in any competition.

Dalot has shown plenty of promise during the pre-season campaign, but it appears United may still look to pursue a right-back with a better creative presence.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Dumfries is the main target for manager Erik ten Hag, but a move will largely depend on whether the club can offload Wan-Bissaka.

If they were to do so, they could prise away Dumfries from Inter for £34 million. As per the Italian outlet, Chelsea are also said to hold an interest in the 26-year-old.

Our view:

Dalot has impressed with his link-up play alongside Jadon Sancho during pre-season, and he recently came up with a quality left-footed assist against Crystal Palace.

Despite this, Ten Hag may want strong competition for places. Wan-Bissaka is good defensively, but does not offer anything going forward which has been a drawback.

Dumfries would be an excellent acquisition for United despite the fact that he has been operating from the right wing-back position for club and country over the past year.

The 26-year-old has played vast parts of his career as a right-back, and only recently converted to a wing-back. Hence, he should not have trouble adapting to a back four.

Dumfries contributed five goals and seven assists from 45 outings for Inter last term. He could make a similar impact for United as Ten Hag prefers overlapping full-backs.

For now, United may need to play the long game for Dumfries until they part ways with Wan-Bissaka. Chelsea are likely to do the same until Cesar Azpilicueta makes way.

United have one big advantage over Chelsea in that they can assure Dumfries a starting spot next term. The Blues have Reece James as an undisputed starter in the position.