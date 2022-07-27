Chelsea interested in signing Wesley Fofana

Chelsea are interested in signing Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues have had a frustrating transfer window thus far with a number of top transfer targets slipping from their hands.

They have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, but have missed out on several notable players too.

Raphinha was on their radar earlier this month before he chose to join Barcelona from Leeds United.

Manchester City decided to keep Nathan Ake while Jules Kounde looks set to reject them for Barcelona.

The Blues are still active in the transfer market, and Sky Sport reveal that Fofana is the latest centre-back on their radar.

Our view:

Chelsea are eyeing three top central defenders this summer, but have signed just one in Koulibaly.

The recent transfer setbacks have obviously frustrated the fans, but the Blues still have plenty of time on their hands to spend on alternative targets, who are equally good.

Fofana was on their radar last summer, but a deal never materialised after his serious leg break in pre-season against Villarreal. He only returned to action in March this year.

The Frenchman’s comeback contributed to the Foxes’ strong end to the campaign. He averaged an impressive 1.7 tackles and 1.7 interception per Premier League appearance.

The 21-year-old also won three aerial duels per game while making 3.7 clearances. Aside from this, he was fluent with his distribution, completing 89 per cent of his passes.

With his tender age, Fofana could improve even further to become a world-class star. Chelsea are now prepared to make a move, but he could cost a significant transfer fee.

Fofana is valued at around £36 million by Transfermarkt, but the Foxes could command at least double the figure, considering he extended his deal until June 2027 this year.

Chelsea are no strangers to spending big in the transfer market. They have done so with their attack over the past few years. A huge outlay is definitely worthwhile on Fofana.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers recently praised him as a ‘phenomenal talent‘. He would not want to lose him, but the Foxes tend to sell if their high transfer valuations are met.