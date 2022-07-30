Arsenal agree personal terms with Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Youri Tielemans as Mikel Arteta eyes his sixth signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports via the Express.

Arteta has already been extremely active this summer having brought in goalkeeper Matt Turner, left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, midfielder Fabio Vieira, winger Marquinhos and striker Gabriel Jesus.

However, the Gunners boss is still in the market for further reinforcements and a new central midfielder is reportedly on the agenda as they look to add competition for Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Tielemans has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium all summer and it appears Arsenal are edging closer to signing the talented Belgian international.

The Express are citing CBS Sport journalist Ben Jacobs as telling GiveMeSport that although Arsenal are yet to make an offer, they have agreed personal terms with Tielemans and the player is keen on a move to the north London giants.

Terms agreed

Jacobs told GMS:

“As Leicester have said and as I’ve said repeatedly, Arsenal have never made an offer for Youri Tielemans. “What they have done is gone to the player and agreed personal terms, broadly speaking. “What they do know is that Tielemans would like to move to Arsenal.”

The Gunners may not have tabled a former offer yet but they appear to have agreed terms with Tielemans so they must have a serious interest in buying the midfielder this summer.

Arsenal are tipped to make a late move to sign the 25-year-old as they hope to drive down Leicester City’s asking price later in the window. The Express says the Foxes want £30m but Arsenal will hope to snap Tielemans up for less next month.

He has just one year left on his contract and is showing no sign he’ll extend his stay at the King Power Stadium so Leicester know they need to cash-in this summer or lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

That plays right into the hands of Arsenal and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them making a late swoop for Tielemans during the closing weeks of the summer transfer window.

We’ll have to wait and see how things play out but it appears Tielemans could end up being Arteta’s sixth signing of the summer, and I think he’d be a terrific addition to the squad.