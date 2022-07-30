Man Utd fail with improved offer for £67m Antony

According to Goal via TeamTalk, Manchester United have moved in with their first official bid for Brazilian winger Antony.

The Brazilian international has been strongly linked with a move to Man Utd this summer as Erik ten Hag continues to revamp the squad he inherited from Ralf Rangnick.

Goal claims the Red Devils saw an opening £50m (€60m) bid rejected for the Ajax star and have now submitted an improved offer. However, it still falls short of the Dutch champions’ £67m (€80m) valuation.

Ajax are playing hardball in the on-going negotiations and are reluctant to lose any more key players. De Godenzonen have already dealt with numerous departures this summer having lost Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich), Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), and Dominik Kotarski (PAOK Thessaloniki).

Anthony has been tipped to join the Amsterdam exodus this summer to reunite with his former boss in Erik ten Hag in Manchester. But, the Dutch outfit don’t want to weaken their squad further and are demanding huge money to sell.

Our View

Erik ten Hag is yet to make a serious addition to his attack. With Cristiano Ronaldo also rumoured to be looking to leave the club this summer, it only makes sense for Man United to recruit a marquee addition to their frontline.

Last term Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho struggled for form and the result was evident as United lacked a goal threat in many games. Signing Antony could inject ten Hag’s attack with some serious pace and he carries a significant goal threat with him.

Moreover, ten Hag has already worked with him in the past. Antony made 79 appearances under ten Hag during the latter’s time at Ajax. He netted 22 goals and assisted on 20 occasions. Therefore, it is clear why he is a wanted man at Old Trafford.

United have struggled this summer. They are have been in talks with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong for several weeks now and an agreement with the player is yet to be reached. The last thing Man Utd want is to be embroiled in another long-running saga, so if they can’t agree terms with Ajax for Anthony soon, they may be better off moving on to other targets.

So far, they have been only able to add Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia to their squad. It remains to be seen if Anthony will join that list this summer.