Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo open to joining Tottenham

Nicolo Zaniolo is keen on joining Tottenham with fresh talks expected to take place this week over a potential £46m move from Roma, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Antonio Conte has enjoyed an excellent window so far this summer as the Italian coach has brought in six signings including Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster.

However, the Tottenham boss is still in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the new season and an attacking midfielder is reportedly on the agenda during the coming weeks.

Zaniolo has emerged as a key target with reports recently claiming that Tottenham are in pole position to sign the Italian international if he leaves AS Roma this summer.

Now, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there is ‘concrete substance’ to the links and Zaniolo is keen on the idea of joining Tottenham as he wants to play in the Premier League and Champions League.

Jacobs suggests that it will take up to £46m to persuade Roma to cash-in as the club and boss Jose Mourinho are reluctant to lose him. The reporter says fresh talks are expected to take place over the coming days and Tottenham may act fast to get a deal in place due to the amount of rival interest being shown in the attacker.

On Zaniolo, Jacobs told The Last Word On Spurs Podcast:

“He would be an excellent signing. Roma would reluctantly let Zaniolo leave. He is open to a Tottenham move. And he’s valued, I would say, somewhere around about the €50-€55 million mark. And that’s what Tottenham are looking at. It may take a little bit more with add-ons. But there’s concrete substance to the links and Tottenham, after they’ve prioritised the outgoings, could well swoop in. “Mourinho doesn’t want to lose the player. But as talks progress, it’s becoming very, very clear that Zaniolo relishes the opportunity to play in the Champions League – and Roma don’t have that – and also, the Premier League. “If Tottenham do move, it will be very fast, as there is a fair amount of interest in the player. New discussions are going to take place, possibly this week, but certainly over the coming days, and it’s one to watch. ”

Zaniolo has just two years left on his contract at the Stadio Olympico and is no closer to signing an extension so it appears Roma are prepared to sell this summer while they can still demand a sizeable fee.

The 23-year-old is able to play in a variety of positions in midfield and attack, and is a huge talent, so he’d be a terrific addition to Conte’s squad if Tottenham could get a deal agreed this summer.

Spurs may try and offload some unwanted players, such as Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, in order to raise extra money to fund a potential swoop for Zaniolo.