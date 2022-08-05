Three debutants, Expected Arsenal line-up vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal start the new Premier League campaign tonight with an away trip to London rivals Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are no strangers to playing the curtain-raiser, having featured in the first game of the previous two league seasons.

Arsenal beat Fulham by a convincing 3-0 scoreline back in 2020/21, but Brentford had the better of them last term with a 2-0 win.

The game at Selhurst Park should provide a firm test for the Gunners, considering their record against them is far from convincing.

They have beaten Palace in just one of the previous eight meetings. Arsenal must take the game to Patrick Vieira’s side tonight.

Here is how they are expected to line up:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale has been Arsenal’s undisputed goalkeeper in the Premier League since September last season. The England international has now been handed the number one jersey with Bernd Leno heading for the exit door. He is expected to start at Selhurst Park.

Saliba and Zinchenko set for debuts

Defence: In front of Ramsdale, we could see a familiar line-up from the last two pre-season outings. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney have just overcome minor injuries, but it does not appear worthy to risk them in what could be a high intensity curtain-raiser in south London.

Ben White, who has been operating at right-back lately, should continue in his role with new summer signing Oleksandr Zinchenko making his debut at left-back. In central defence, William Saliba is set to make his Gunners debut after a three-year wait and is set to partner Gabriel Magalhaes.

Midfield: Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has no injury concerns to deal with when it comes to his midfielders. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka are guaranteed starters when available. With the five substitution re-introduced, we could see the likes of Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga brought on if required.

Attack: Similar to the midfield, Arteta now has a regular attacking quartet, who could start most games this campaign. Martin Odegaard is now the permanent captain of the club, and the Norwegian is expected to feature from his preferred number 10 role in tonight’s London derby.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli look on course to feature in the right and left wing positions respectively. Emile Smith Rowe has regularly swapped places with Martinelli coming off the bench, and he could have a similar role if he is deemed fit after a minor injury.

Up front, Gabriel Jesus is expected to lead the line on his Gunners debut. The Brazilian star amassed eight goals from five pre-season outings including a hat-trick in front of the home fans in the thumping 6-0 win ovr Sevilla. He will be hoping to make a strong impact tonight.

Expected Arsenal line-up vs Crystal Palace