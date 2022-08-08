David Ornstein confirms Arsenal like Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are still interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, reputed journalist David Ornstein reports.

The Gunners have made five signings in Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko during the ongoing transfer window.

The London giants have spent nearly £120 million in the process, and there could be more arrivals before the transfer window formally closes on September 1.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Ornstein has now revealed that Tielemans is a player that Arsenal like, and the Foxes would sell him with only a year left on his contract.

However, he added that there is no movement for now with Arsenal needing to let someone go.

He said: “Youri Tielemans is a player Arsenal like. Leicester City would sell with only a year to go on his contract.”

“But there’s no movement on that one yet & I think Arsenal would need to let someone go if they’re to bring someone in.”

Our view:

Arsenal have several out-of-favour players in the squad. They recently offloaded Bernd Leno of Fulham, and Lucas Torreira is expected to leave the club soon.

The Uruguayan midfielder is already in Istanbul with Galatasaray and it appears only a matter of time before both clubs make an official transfer announcement.

Arsenal will receive only £5m to £6m from his sale, but his departure could pave the way for Tielemans’ arrival. Torreira frees up one of the non home-grown quota spots.

The Foxes were eyeing over £30m for Tielemans earlier this summer, but could be compelled to accept a lesser fee as the summer transfer window approaches its deadline.

The Gunners should be optimistic of signing the Belgium international with personal terms agreed. Tielemans would be a quality acquisition with his versatility and creative presence.

As things stand, he could play against Arsenal this weekend for the Foxes. It will be interesting to see whether a deal can be finalised before Saturday’s meeting at the Emirates Stadium.