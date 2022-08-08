Man Utd agree deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principal with Juventus to sign Adrien Rabiot and are now negotiating personal terms with the midfielder’s agent, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man is in the final 12 months of his contract at Turin and is no closer to signing an extension, so Juventus are seemingly ready to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Rabiot has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and it looks like United have finally made their interest official. The M.E.N says a fee has been agreed in principal with Juventus and personal terms are now being discussed with the 27-year-old’s agent – who’s also his mother. The source suggests that the agent is the only ‘stumbling block’ to a move being finalised.

The Athletic claims that Man Utd intend to sign Rabiot irrespective of the outcome of the ongoing Frenkie de Jong saga. The Dutchman still remains a priority target for Erik ten Hag.

The Athletic reported in July that the Manchester side had reached an agreement with Barcelona for a fee of £71.5 million for de Jong. However, it’s believed that Barca owe de Jong £17 million in deferred wages and it’s complicating the deal. Moreover, United have not been able to progress in their attempts to convince the former Ajax midfielder to join them.

This is unlikely to affect Rabiot’s potential arrival to Old Trafford though, according to the Athletic.

Our View

It’s clear that Manchester United need to make a few quality additions to their midfield. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata all left the club this summer and they are yet to replace the trio. Rabiot presents himself as a good option and his signing could add quality and depth in the middle of the park for ten Hag.

The Frenchman is a defensive midfielder. He is physical and likes to play short passes, Rabiot is also strong on the ball and has got a cool head on his shoulders, allowing him to keep the ball when under pressure. His defensive contributions should not go unnoticed as he can anticipate the opposition passes and cut off the passing line. That said, he is also impressive when it comes to tackling and aerial duels.

Manchester United currently lack depth in their ranks and there is an emergent need for quality additions at Old Trafford. And, Rabiot could be the injection ten Hag’s midfield currently requires.