Sergej Milinkovic-Savic open to Man Utd transfer

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has given the green light to join Manchester United this summer, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (page 16) claim.

The Red Devils have made just three signings this summer in Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. It is clear that they need more reinforcements after the 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

The club are reportedly working on deals for Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot, and Corriere dello Sport report that they have been given incentive to sign long-term target Milinkovic-Savic.

According to the Italian outlet, the Serbian is prepared to snub interest from the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle to join United. However, they will need to meet the demands of the Serie A outfit.

The Red Devils have already made an opening proposal of €50 million (£42m) that has been rejected by Lazio. And Corriere dello Sport says the capital club are wanting at least €65m (£55m) to part ways with their prized asset.

Our view:

United have spent most of the summer trying to convince Frenkie de Jong to join them from Barcelona. The midfielder has yet to make a decision, but a deal won’t be straightforward.

Chelsea are also pushing hard to land the former Ajax graduate, and Ornstein has revealed that they are prepared to pay his deferred wages as well as the transfer fee requested.

The Blues have a distinct advantage over United in the fact that they have qualified for the Champions League. Andy Mitten claims that De Jong prefers a move to Chelsea and London.

Hence, United need to look at alternatives. Rabiot could be signed for cheap, and United could use the remaining funds to secure the services of Milenkovic-Savic from Lazio.

Milenkovic-Savic is not the best of distributors, but would still provide an upgrade to United’s midfield with his strong tackling and intercepting skills alongside his aerial presence.

The midfielder would also assure plenty of goals and assists. He made a stunning 23 goal contributions for Lazio last campaign. He can be seen as a Paul Pogba replacement.