Man Utd can sign Milinkovic-Savic for £50m

Manchester United have the opportunity to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for around £50 million this summer, The Telegraph report.

The Red Devils recently agreed a deal with Juventus to sign Adrien Rabiot, and talks are underway with his agent and mother Veronique to finalise personal terms.

While this is ongoing, The Telegraph claim that United have revived their long-term interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who could be prised away for €60m (£50m).

According to the outlet, Lazio want to extend his current deal expiring in June 2024, but could be willing to sell him otherwise. Talks are at an early stage with United.

Our view:

United have had Frenkie de Jong as their midfield priority for most of the summer, but the Netherlands international has no desire to part ways with Barcelona.

If he were to leave the club, Chelsea could have the advantage. The Blues are prepared to pay his deferred wages and would assure him Champions League football.

Hence, there are no surprises that United are looking into alternatives. A deal for Rabiot could be finalised soon with the Frenchman said to be keen on joining the club.

Milinkovic-Savic is also on their radar. The Serbia international would be a good buy for United with his goal contributions, strong tackling skills and aerial presence.

Both Rabiot and Milinkovic-Savic don’t provide the same efficiency in distribution as De Jong, but United could now get two midfielders for the cost of just one.

United previously agreed a deal worth £72m to sign De Jong. They could now pursue the services of Rabiot (£20m) and Milinkovic-Savic (£50m) for a similar fee.

Erik ten Hag will want to add new signings to the squad as soon as possible, considering Scott McTominay and Fred have struggled to offer sufficient defensive resolve.

The duo looked out of sorts against Brighton’s midfield. With another four games left in August, United could easily find themselves with a big gap to cover to the top four.