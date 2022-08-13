[Teams] Brentford vs Manchester United: Confirmed line-ups

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat when they take on Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium this evening.

Erik ten Hag has made just one change from the starting eleven that lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford last weekend with Cristiano Ronaldo recalled after being named on the bench last time out.

David De Gea keeps his place between the sticks for Man Utd while Diogo Dalot starts at right-back ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Luke Shaw also keeps his place at left-back ahead of summer signing Tyrell Malacia.

Harry Maguire marshals the back four once again with Lisandro Martinez keeping his place alongside the Man Utd captain. Therefore, Raphael Varane has to make-do with a place among the substitutes once again.

Fred keeps his place in central midfield while Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes also start for United today, so Scott McTominay is the man who makes way with the Scottish international dropping to the bench.

Jadon Sancho starts on the right flank for Man Utd with Marcus Rashford lining-up on the opposite side of attack. The pair support Ronaldo in the front three with Anthony Elanga on the bench along with Donny van de Beek.

As for Brentford, Ivan Toney is the obvious dangerman as he starts up front for the hosts. Josh da Silva offers support in attack while Bryan Mbeumo also gets another start.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brentford

Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Roerslev, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Da silva

Subs: Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Sorensen

Man Utd

De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo

Subs: Malacia, Varane, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Elanga, Garner, McTominay, Garnacho.