Frenkie de Jong prefers Chelsea move over Man Utd

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants to move to Chelsea despite the long-standing interest from Manchester United, according to The Telegraph.

The Netherlands international has been widely fancied to leave the Catalan giants this summer, and he could head for the exit door before the transfer window closes.

United boss Erik ten Hag has been eager to bring him to Old Trafford after their spell together at Ajax, but The Telegraph report that De Jong’s preference is to join Chelsea.

Barcelona have yet to repay his deferred wages and bonuses of over £17 million, but the publication claim that the club are hopeful of reaching a compromise with him.

In that case, he could be available for £55 million. De Jong has reportedly indicated that he prefers a move to Chelsea, who have the assurance of Champions League football.

Our view:

United have spent the entire summer trying to land De Jong’s services. They have an agreement in place with Barcelona, but the player seems reluctant to join them.

There are no surprises over the same, considering they failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League, which seems a top priority for the Netherlands star.

On top of this, their league form at the start of the current season has been woeful. They have lost both of their fixtures including a 4-0 rout at the hands of Brentford.

United have been optimistic of landing De Jong in recent weeks, but the 25-year-old may want to avoid them as there is a clear lack of cohesion within the squad as of now.

In comparison, Chelsea are a more established and settled outfit until manager Thomas Tuchel. Over the past 18 months, they have won two European titles and the Club World Cup.

The club also finished runners-up in the Carabao and FA Cups via penalty shoot-outs to Liverpool last term. They definitely provide De Jong with a better chance of winning trophies.

United, on the other hand, could be set for another long period of transition. They are without silverware for five seasons, and things look gloomy around the club at the moment.