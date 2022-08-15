Destiny Udogie undergoing medical ahead of Tottenham move

Destiny Udogie is undergoing his medical with Tottenham today after flying in to London on Sunday to complete an £18m move from Udinese, according to Football London.

Antonio Conte has already brought in six major signings this summer with the likes of Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet all arriving.

However, the Tottenham boss is still looking to secure further signings before the transfer window closes and Udogie emerged as a prime target earlier this month after being identified by the clubs hierarchy as a long-term investment.

Negotiations with Udinese have proved successful and Football London claims the 19-year-old flew-in to London on Sunday to finalise his move with Tottenham set to pay £15m up front rising to £18m including add-ons.

The report says Udogie is currently at Hotspur Way undergoing his medical and as long as there are no last minute complications, the defender will become Tottenham’s seventh signing of the summer.

Udinese loan

The Italian U21 international will return to Udinese to spend the 2022/23 campaign back on loan with the Serie A outfit before linking-up with his new Tottenham team-mates next year.

The north Londoners see Udogie as a long-term investment and feel its best for him to continue his development at Udinese where he’ll be guaranteed regular first team football.

Conte already has Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic and Sergio Reguilon competing for the left wing-back position. Reguilon could leave before the end of the month after reportedly being told he has no future at the club.

However, Udogie would still find it difficult to play regularly if he stayed at Spurs this season as Sessegnon and Perisic would be ahead of him in the pecking order, so it makes sense for him to return to Italy on loan.

The teenager came through the youth ranks at Hellas Verona and only joined Udinese last year but enjoyed an excellent debut season at the club, scoring 5 goals in 35 Serie A appearances.