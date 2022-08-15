Tottenham eye swoop to sign Man Utd star James Garner

Tottenham are eyeing a swoop to sign James Garner this summer with Manchester United ready to cash-in if an offer worth up to £20m is put on the table, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Garner has been with United since joining the youth academy as a child in 2009 but has made just 7 first team appearances for the club with the majority of his game-time coming in Europe.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent season on loan with Nottingham Forest last season where he helped them win promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

Garner returned to Man Utd in the summer with the hope of establishing himself as an important part of Erik ten Hag’s new-look side, however, he was unable to make an impression in pre-season due to injury.

The England U21 international has been an unused substitute in United’s opening two league games this season, despite the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay failing to impress.

Manchester United appear short of options in the middle of the park, but they clearly don’t see Garner as the solution as the Manchester Evening News claims the Red Devils have decided to cash-in on the youngster.

Tottenham keen

The newspaper suggests that Man Utd are prepared to accept a fee of up to £20m for Garner this summer and Tottenham are among the clubs showing an interest, while Forest are keen to lure him back to the City Ground.

Antonio Conte has been very busy in the summer transfer market so far having brought in six major signings; namely Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Djed Spence and Clement Lenglet.

However, the Tottenham boss is still in the market for further reinforcements ahead of their return to the Champions League and midfield is an area he’s reportedly keen to strengthen.

Tanguy Ndombele is expected to find a new club after falling out of favour at Tottenham and it appears Garner could be lined-up as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it’s something of a surprise that Man Utd are ready to sell their academy graduate without giving him a chance in the first team. However, Garner could prove to be a shrewd piece of business by Tottenham if they win the race for his signature.