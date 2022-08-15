Man Utd pushing to complete £14m Adrien Rabiot deal

Manchester United are confident of completing the signing of Adrien Rabiot from Juventus and will hold fresh talks with his agent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

United boss Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes after enduring a nightmare start to his first Premier League season in charge. The Red Devils sit bottom of the table after losing their opening two games to Brighton and Brentford.

Ten Hag knows he needs reinforcements quickly if they are to get their campaign back on track and Man Utd have been strongly linked with a move for Rabiot in recent weeks.

The clubs director John Murtough was spotted flying to Italy last week to try and finalise terms with the midfielders camp but came home empty handed leading to speculation the move may be on the verge of collapse.

However, Fabrizio Romano claims that United are pushing to complete the deal and will hold fresh talks with Rabiot’s mother – who’s also his agent – soon in order to try and get the proposed move over the line.

Romano says all parties are now ‘really confident’ the deal will get done. A fee worth at least £14.3m [€17m] has already been agreed with Juventus so it’s just personal terms that need to be finalised.

Welcome addition

Signing Rabiot would come as a welcome boost to ten Hag as the Dutchman already appears under pressure at Old Trafford following their disastrous start to the 2022/23 campaign.

The former Ajax coach needs new blood in midfield as Fred and Scott McTominay continue to disappoint. Rabiot may not be the marquee signing that Man Utd fans had hoped for with the club still frustrated in their efforts to sign Frenkie de Jong.

However, the French international would still be a solid addition to the squad and would represent an upgrade on ten Hag’s current midfield options.

Rabiot is in the final year of his contract at Juventus so the Turin giants are ready to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer. A reported fee of around £14m may seem a little excessive given his contract situation but it would still represent a good deal for Man Utd – especially if the 27-year-old settles in England.