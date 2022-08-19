Man Utd agree £60m deal to sign Real Madrid star Casemiro

Casemiro is scheduled to undergo a medical this weekend and will sign a 4-year contract after Manchester United agreed a £60m deal with Real Madrid, according to the Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag has been desperately trying to strengthen his midfield this summer and after struggling to land first choice target Frenkie de Jong, Casemiro emerged as a shock alternative earlier this week.

Things have moved quickly and the Daily Mail claims that the Brazilian international informed Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday evening that he wanted to join Man Utd. Madrid president Florentino Perez told the midfielder he was free to choose his own future, and Casemiro has decided to try a new challenge in England.

The newspaper says the 30-year-old is now scheduled to undergo his medical over the weekend and will sign a four-year contract with the option of a further year. The deal will reportedly be worth £350,000-a-week making him one of the Premier League’s highest earners.

The Daily Mail claims a £60m deal has been agreed with Madrid for the South American, which includes around £9m in add-ons, and the club will try to get him registered in time to play Liverpool on Monday night. However, his visa is unlikely to be secured by then.

If the deal does go through, Casemiro will be Erik ten Hag’s fourth signing this summer. The former Ajax boss has only managed to add Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martínez to his squad thus far.

Man Utd have started this campaign in the worst way possible, with defeats against Brighton and Brentford sending the Red Devils to the bottom of the table. The former Ajax boss has been looking to strengthen his midfield and frontline this summer to add depth and quality to his ranks.

Our View

With less than a fortnight left in the summer market United are now making quick but desperate moves. There has been growing pressure from the manager and the fans about the team’s recent inactivity in the window. While Casemiro is certainly a quality signing, it can’t be helped but argued that Manchester United could have got the holding midfielder for a far cheaper price if only they had been more proactive.

Casemiro could be the one to break Scott McTominay and Fred’s stronghold on the holding midfield spots. His addition could significantly alter the course of ten Hag’s campaign and provide stability to his rather unstable midfield. Casemiro is an active ball-winning midfielder who not only cuts off the passing lanes but commits into his challenges.

The Brazil international has the physical and technical attributes necessary to succeed in England and he could help instill a winning mentality at Old Trafford, having been part of a dominant Los Blancos outfit this past decade.