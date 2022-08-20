Man Utd eye swoop for Belgian ace Yannick Carassco

Manchester United are plotting a move for Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, according to the Daily Telegraph (via the Sun).

The Telegraph has reported that the Belgian has emerged as a potential target for Erik ten Hag, who is keen on bolstering his attack after his side could manage only one goal from their first two games.

The newspaper says Atletico Madrid would be willing to part ways with Carrasco for a fee of £25.5 million this summer.

The former Ajax boss had made his former pupil Antony a priority target but United have already had two bids knocked back by de Godenzonen for the Brazilian ace. The reigning Dutch champions want to keep their man beyond this summer and are therefore playing hardball in negotiations. Antony is valued at a reported £68 million.

Carrasco is also considered a cheaper and more experienced alternative to PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is valued at £35.5 million but the Dutch giants.

Man Utd are now making a series of late but quick moves in the market having completed only three signings this summer. They are on the verge of completing the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro for a fee of £59 million, and the Brazilian looks set to become ten Hag’s fourth signing of the summer.

United have already added Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez to their ranks for this season.

Our View

Yannick Carrasco has been pivotal for Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano over the years. The Belgian is an experienced operator and will be a quality addition, should ten Hag decide to launch a move for him.

He likes to play short passes and is one of the better forwards with the ball at his feet. His pace is also explosive and Carrasco can also be an option when it comes to set-pieces. That said, there is every chance the Belgium international fits in to ten Hag’s system.

It will also be interesting to see if he decides to give up on UEFA Champions League football for this season to join Manchester United. But, for a player of Carrasco’s quality, £25.5 million will be a bargain fee and an excellent market opportunity.