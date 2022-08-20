Chelsea eye Harry Maguire in shock swap deal for Pulisic

Chelsea have made a shock enquiry to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire in a swap deal involving Christian Pulisic, The Daily Mail claim.

The Blues have already bolstered their backline this summer with the signings of Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, but there could be more transfer activity before the deadline.

Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana is obviously a top target for the west London giants, but it appears Chelsea are also looking into a surprise deal for Maguire.

According to The Daily Mail, Chelsea have asked about the availability of Maguire. The Blues would be willing to swap Pulisic for the Red Devils captain.

Maguire has started the first two games of the new Premier League season, but it is reported that he could be dropped for Raphael Varane against Liverpool on Monday night.

With the World Cup beginning in three months’ time, it is suggested that the 29-year-old could mull over his future as his England spot could be on the line.

Our view:

Maguire endured a tough 2021/22 campaign with Manchester United. The centre-back was disappointing with his positioning which cost several goals for the club.

Despite this, he has been able to keep his place in the starting line-up this term, but could be dropped on Monday night after the 4-0 thrashing at Brentford.

If that happens, he could consider a possible exit before the transfer deadline. Maguire could be better suited playing for Chelsea, who operate with a back three.

We have seen Maguire excel for the Three Lions in a similar formation, but the big question is whether United would consider the prospect of sanctioning his exit.

Eric Bailly is currently on the verge of joining Marseille on loan while the club are also actively looking to offload Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe in the coming days.

This would leave United with just four senior centre-backs in Maguire, Varane, Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

It is unlikely that Maguire will make way from Old Trafford this summer unless manager Erik ten Hag has got the approval from the board to pursue another centre-back.