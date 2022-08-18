Chelsea agree personal terms with Fofana on a six-year deal

Chelsea have already agreed personal terms on a six-year contract with Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.

The Blues have been active in the transfer market this summer, and they have already signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella.

A deal for Inter Milan’s Cesare Casadei is also on the cusp of completion. This could be followed by the arrivals of Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Negotiations are ongoing.

Chelsea are yet to meet the £85 million price tag set by Leicester for Fofana, but Romano has confirmed that personal terms have already been agreed over a six-year deal with the player.

Our view:

Chelsea appear determined to sign Fofana from Leicester, but the Midlands outfit are in a strong position to negotiate as he only signed a new long-term contract in March this year.

Fofana is currently contracted to Brendan Rodgers’ side until the summer of 2027, and the Foxes appear unlikely to change their stance unless the Blues meet their transfer demands.

It could well happen soon. Chelsea’s latest offer stands at £72 million with under £10m in add-ons. Their proposal is close to the valuation, but the Foxes may want the entire fee up front.

The next few days could be pivotal to making a breakthrough in negotiations. Last summer, Chelsea were in pole position to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, but could not settle on the price.

They were snubbed by the Frenchman this time around for Barcelona. Chelsea will have learnt their lesson from the transfer saga, and must ensure that they don’t miss out on Fofana.

Chelsea may have to finalise a move for the 21-year-old by next week or else, we don’t see the Foxes doing business. The club will need time to find a quality replacement before the deadline.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers hailed Fofana as a ‘phenomenal talent‘ earlier in April, and he would not want to lose him in the dying stages of the transfer window without a solid successor in place.