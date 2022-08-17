Cesare Casadei flying in to complete £17m Chelsea move

Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei is flying in to London to undergo his medical and complete a move to Chelsea that could be worth just under £17m, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Casadei has developed into one of the most highly-rated young players in Italian football since joining Inter from Cesena in 2018. The 19-year-old has impressed in the youth ranks and has been capped by the Italian U19’s on 10 occasions.

His potential has caught the eye of Chelsea scouts and the Evening Standard claims that a deal worth an initial £12.6m has been agreed with Inter. A further £4.2m could be due in add-ons meaning the entire deal may be worth up to £16.8m.

Fabrizio Romano says Casadei is now flying to London on Wednesday night with his medical scheduled to take place in the British capital on Thursday.

Speaking at Milano airport before boarding his flight, the midfielder is quoted by Romano as saying he’s ‘ready’ to start a new chapter in his career at Stamford Bridge.

Long-term deal

As long as there are no last minute complications, Casadei will complete his move to Chelsea over the coming days and sign a six-year contract [as per the Standard].

The Italian youngster is seen as a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante and Jorginho – who both have just one year left on their current contracts at Chelsea.

There has been a clear plan to invest in young talent since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge with Casadei set to follow fellow teenagers Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Omari Hutchinson in joining Chelsea recently.

Thomas Tuchel is obviously trying to build a squad able of competing for major honours immediately but the club are also looking to the future with a number of top young players arriving this summer.

Casadei will be another exciting addition to their squad. The Italian has been deployed as a central midfielder during his time at Inter but he’s also capable of playing out wide so it will be interesting to see how he develops in London.