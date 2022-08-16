Chelsea preparing an increased offer for Wesley Fofana

90min has reported that Chelsea are now preparing an improved offer for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

The Blues have already had two bids knocked down by the Foxes for the Frenchman, who still has five years left in his current deal with the East Midlands club. Chelsea’s latest bid was in the region of £70 million according to 90min. Leicester City are demanding closer to £85 million to part ways with the talented defender.

The report says Fofana is unhappy with the high price-tag and has already informed Leicester about his desire to join Chelsea this summer, and the Blues hope to make that a reality with a third improved offer.

The 21-year-old is said to be keen on joining Chelsea as he wants to follow in the footsteps of Didier Drogba. Fofana and Drogba share the same hometown of Marseille and Fofana is keen on leaving a similar impression at Stamford Bridge. The defender, however, is unsettled as he feels the Foxes are pricing him out of his dream move. He wants Leicester to be more realistic with their valuation for him, according to Sky Sports.

Thomas Tuchel is focused on reinforcing his defence before the end of the summer window. Tuchel has already lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger and negotiations with Barcelona over the sale of Marcos Alonso are said to be well advanced. Therefore, the German tactician is keen on revitalising his backline, which has suffered multiple exits this summer.

Our View

Fofana is one of the more talented young defenders going around in Europe right now. While he only has one full season in England under his belt, there is no hiding that he could develop into one of the best defenders in Europe under Tuchel. At Chelsea, for the sum they could be potentially paying for him, he would be a guaranteed starter. And, with Tuchel’s defensive brand of football, Fofana could unlock his true potential.

Standing at 190 cms, Fofana is strong when it comes to winning aerial duels and is also a ball-playing defender. He likes to play short passes and has got a calm head on his shoulders. Fofana could fit in Tuchel’s system like a glove if he manages to stay injury-free for an extended period of time.

It remains to be seen if an agreement between Chelsea and Leicester City can be reached for the 21-year-old, who is dreaming of playing for the Blues in the UEFA Champions League.