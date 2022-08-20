Man Utd tempted to trigger release clause of Carrasco

Manchester United are tempted to trigger the release clause on the contract of Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco, Spanish publication Marca claim.

The Red Devils recently confirmed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window with Casemiro arriving from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70 million including add-ons.

There could be plenty of more spending before the transfer deadline and Marca report that United are looking at the possibility of bringing Carrasco to Old Trafford.

According to the outlet, United recently failed with approaches for Atletico duo Matheus Cunha and Joao Felix, but Carrasco could be attainable with his lower buy-out clause.

The Belgium international’s release clause currently stands at £51m, and it is reported that the Red Devils have the finances to afford the services of the 28-year-old.

Our view:

United have made a dismal start to the current campaign with back-to-back losses, and this has apparently triggered their plans for a late summer spending spree.

The signing of Casemiro is a big statement from the club, and United could also make another bid for Ajax’s Antony. They could potentially meet the £84m price tag.

Carrasco is the latest player on their radar. He would be a quality acquisition, considering his blistering pace on the counter-attack, good dribbling as well as crossing ability.

Since returning to Atletico in 2020, he has largely played at left wing-back or on the left wing.

While he has excelled going forward, the Belgian has also been good defensively and does not shy away from the odd tackle. His tireless work rate would be ideal for United.

United manager Erik ten Hag tends to emphasise on regular high pressing, and Carrasco would perfectly do the job while making goal contributions and delivering key passes.

If the Red Devils are serious about signing Carrasco, the asking price should not prove a stumbling block. The board seem willing to spend big before the transfer window closes.