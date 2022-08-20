Ajax winger Antony pushing for Man Utd transfer

Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Antony with the winger keen on the move and Ajax are now holding talks about the situation, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Red Devils are keen on signing a new attacker this summer, and Antony has been earmarked as the number one target for manager Erik ten Hag.

A fresh £68 million bid was rejected by Ajax on Thursday, but Manchester United have now been handed a boost with Antony said to be determined to join before the transfer deadline.

Antony was not involved in today’s training session at Ajax, and Romano reports that the player could possibly be left out of the squad to face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday with Ajax holding talks internally about the situation.

Our view:

United failed with an opening bid of £51m for Antony last month, and they recently made a renewed offer of £68m that was also snubbed by the Dutch champions.

Ajax reportedly value him in the region of £84m, but they could be tempted to negotiate on the figure if Antony hands in a transfer request over the coming days.

The Eredivisie outfit would also not want to keep hold of an unsettled player, and the onus is now on United to make a fresh proposal to finalise the forward’s transfer.

United will have to pay over the odds for the 22-year-old, but the move could prove worthwhile in the long run if he can make a significant impact under Ten Hag.

Ten hag knows him well from their two years together at Ajax. The right wing has been a problematic position for United, and Antony could make the position his own.

The Brazil international made 22 goal contributions from the role last season. His arrival could see Jadon Sancho move to the left wing where he tends to fare better.

Sancho showed glimpses of his immense quality from the left flank earlier this year, and the England star could slot into the position ahead of the misfiring Marcus Rashford.