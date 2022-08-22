Arsenal ready to make fresh bid for Youri Tielemans

Arsenal are prepared to make a fresh bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, Belgian journalist Sacho Tavolieri claims.

The Gunners have made a terrific start to the Premier League season with a 100 per cent record after three games, but they are still likely to make more signings.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the intention to do so at the weekend, and Tavolieri reports that the Gunners remain keen on landing the signature of Tielemans.

According to the journalist, the Gunners are ready to make a fresh offer for the 25-year-old this week. Sandro Tonali and Moises Caicedo are the alternatives under consideration if a deal can’t be reached with Leicester.

Our view:

Arsenal have been linked with Tielemans throughout the summer, but a deal has not materialised.

It is unclear whether the Gunners have made an opening offer for Tielemans, but earlier in the transfer window, Leicester reportedly wanted £30 million for him.

With just 10 more days left before the deadline, it is likely that the Foxes will be compelled to accept a lesser fee, considering the Belgian’s contract expires next summer.

The Gunners appear in pole position to sign him with personal terms agreed, and it remains to be seen whether they can reach a suitable agreement in the next few days.

Tielemans would be a superb addition to the Arsenal squad with his versatile qualities. The Belgian can operate in various midfield positions, and could be regarded as a potential competitor to Granit Xhaka, who has had the freedom to push forward this term.

The Switzerland star has been making more runs into the box unlike in recent campaigns, and Tielemans would suit the Gunners in a similar role with his solid all-round attributes.

He is capable of making goal contributions, but is equally good when it comes to his tackling. At 25, he could emerge as a leading star for the north London club in years to come.