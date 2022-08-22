Man Utd make offer to sign goalkeeper Kevin Trapp

Manchester United have made an offer to sign Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp as they look to bring in competition for David de Gea, according to Bild.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to strengthen his squad before the transfer window shuts on September 1st after enduring a nightmare start to the 2022/23 campaign following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Man Utd are on the verge of signing Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid while they’re also being linked with a whole host of defenders, wingers and strikers.

However, it appears ten Hag is also hoping to bring in another goalkeeper to compete with de Gea before the window slams shut. Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest so United need top class support between the sticks.

It looks like they’ve found the man they want as Bild are reporting that Manchester United have set their sights on Trapp. The German publication claims that United are ‘serious’ about signing the 6ft 2in stopper and have already made an offer to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Solid signing

It’s unclear how much has been put on the table or if it will be accepted by the Bundesliga outfit but it looks like Man Utd are pushing to sign the German international this summer.

Trapp played a key role in helping Frankfurt win the Europa League last season and still has two years left on his contract. However, he may be open to a new challenge in the Premier League at this stage of his career.

The 32-year-old has previously played in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain before returning to Frankfurt in 2019 and has made 440 appearances throughout his professional career, so he’d be experienced competition for de Gea.

The Spaniard has been poor so far this season and his error for Brentford’s first goal last week was crucial in deciding the outcome of the game, so it’s no surprise ten Hag is wanting to sign someone to challenge his No.1.

Trapp would be a solid addition to the Manchester United squad if they could lure him to Old Trafford, but we’ll have to wait and see whether they can agree a deal with Frankfurt as they’ll be reluctant to lose their first choice keeper this summer.