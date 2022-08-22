Man Utd in talks to sign Antony and Cody Gakpo

Manchester United are in talks with the agents of £120m-rated duo Antony and Cody Gakpo as they look to strengthen their attack before the window closes, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to bring in fresh faces after enduring a nightmare start to his tenure at Old Trafford. United lost their opening games against Brighton and Brentford and they face an ominous clash with Liverpool this evening.

The Red Devils are set to complete the £60m signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid with the Brazilian international midfielder completing his medical over the weekend after agreeing a four-year deal.

However, ten Hag is also wanting to strengthen his attack and Antony has been touted as a priority target all summer. TeamTalk are citing a report from Fabrizio Romano that claims Man Utd are in talks with the wingers agent and a deal now depends on Ajax.

After seeing a £67.6m bid rejected last week, the Sunday Times claims that Man Utd are expected to go back in with an improved offer for Antony worth a staggering £84.9m [€100m] this week.

An offer of that size will be difficult to resist for Ajax, despite their reluctance to sell Antony having already sold several other important players this summer.

The 22-year-old was left out of their squad to face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday after training alone late last week, while TeamTalk says Ajax are already eyeing Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech as a replacement.

Therefore, it appears the Dutch champions are preparing for Antony’s exit and a big-money move to Man Utd is likely to go through before the transfer window closes on September 1st.

Gakpo also eyed

However, Romano says United have also been in talks with the agent of Cody Gakpo over the past 2 weeks as they target a move for the PSV Eindhoven star this month.

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form for PSV and contributed 21 goals and 15 assists last season, while he has already provided 3 goals and 4 assists in 6 appearances this campaign.

Gakpo won’t be sold before PSV’s Champions League play off second leg with Rangers on Wednesday night but the report says there is an agreement he can leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

TeamTalk suggests that PSV’s asking price is £35m so he’d be a relatively inexpensive signing if United could pull it off, and the Dutch international is keen on a move to the Premier League so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get terms agreed with the player.

Gakpo usually operates from the left wing while Antony is predominantly played from the right flank, so it looks like ten Hag could be eyeing two new wingers that would set Man Utd back around £120m.