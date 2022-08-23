Chelsea close-in on £83m double swoop for Aubameyang and Gordon

Chelsea have made a bid worth up to £60m for Everton’s Anthony Gordon and are closing-in on a deal to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Gordon in recent weeks after Thomas Tuchel identified him as one of his priority targets to reinforce his frontline. Tuchel has already parted ways with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer and his side is currently 12th in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, the 21-year-old has told the higher-ups at Goodison Park about his desire to play for the Blues. The Englishman is keen on playing in the UEFA Champions League. While he is yet to break into the Three Lions set-up, Gordon feels that by impressing at Stamford Bridge he could enter Gareth Southgate’s plans for the World Cup later this year.

He has personally spoken with Frank Lampard as well and both the club and the manager are said to be respectful of his wishes. Personal terms between Gordon and the West Londoners are not said to be a problem and Everton’s stance on not letting him leave is also said to be softening.

Chelsea have already had two bids worth £40m and £45m knocked back by the Toffees, but talkSPORT claims that a third offer worth £50m up front plus £10m in add-ons has been put on the table.

Gordon still has three years left on his contract and Everton are reluctant to lose him, but the Evening Standard says Chelsea are now confident of getting a deal done before the window closes on September 1st.

The newspaper says Chelsea are also in advanced negotiations to sign Aubameyang from Barcelona. Talks were held with the strikers representatives last week where they convinced him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri says an agreement is close between the two clubs that will see Chelsea pay an initial £19m plus a further £3.7m due in add-ons, making the entire deal worth just under £23m.

It means Chelsea are now closing-in on a double swoop for Gordon and Aubameyang that will set them back £83m as they continue their spending spree under new owner Todd Boehly.

Our View

Chelsea have so far only managed to add Raheem Sterling to their attack this summer and it’s clear Tuchel is desperate for further reinforcements as his strike force has misfired so far this season.

Gordon could be an exciting addition to the London side as he’d give Tuchel another option out wide, and Aubameyang would be a solid short-term solution to their striking issues.

The former Arsenal hitman is proven in the Premier League so won’t need any time to settle, and he’d be an experienced head in the dressing room.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks like it’s going to be a busy few days in west London ahead of the window closing with Chelsea closing-in on deals for Gordon and Aubameyang.