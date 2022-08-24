Tottenham Hotspur consider a surprise move for Daniel James

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a shock move for Leeds United winger Daniel James before the window closes.

The Sun has claimed that Spurs are eyeing the Yorkshire club winger to replace Valencia-bound Bryan Gil. Spurs are planning to submit a loan offer with an obligation to buy James for £20 million next summer.

Gil was loaned out to Valencia last winter having failed to make a single Premier League start. He remained with the La Liga giants until the end of the season and now his family have asked him to quit North London and return to Spain. The former Sevilla man is set on a return to La Liga for the second year running.

It was only on the deadline day of last summer that James joined Leeds United from Manchester United for £25 million. He has four years remaining on his existing deal with the Whites.

Tottenham have already made six major signings this summer. Antonio Conte has added Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Fraser Forster, and loanee Clement Lenglet to boost his squad depth and quality.

Our View

Daniel James is an excellent option for Conte’s attack. The Welshman is a typical pacy forward who can be devastating when attacking on the break. Moreover, one can also see Conte deploying him as a potential wing-back.

It makes sense for Spurs to pursue low-cost options in these final embers of the transfer window. They have covered almost all bases but now must look to reduce the size of their squad.

Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Harry Winks were omitted from Conte’s pre-season plans and the club is now focusing on finding solutions for them. It was only recently that Tottenham confirmed the loan of Ndombele to Napoli but the futures of Reguilon, Lo Celso, and Winks still remain unclear.

If Conte is able to offload his deadwood then that would create space in his squad for the potential arrival of James if a deal can be agreed with Leeds.