Pedro Neto is keen on joining Arsenal from Wolves

Pedro Neto is ‘really keen’ to join Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta targets a late move to sign the £50m-rated Wolves winger, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have enjoyed a dream start to the new season as they sit top of the Premier League table with maximum points from their opening three matches following wins over Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth.

However, Arteta has hinted that he’d still like to further strengthen his squad before the window slams shut on September 1st as he prepares for a long season back in the Europa League.

Another winger is reportedly a priority and Neto has been identified as Arsenal’s prime target with both Arteta and Edu keen to lure the Portuguese attacker to the Emirates Stadium.

The Athletic claims that talks have already taken place with the 22-year-old’s agent, Jorge Mendes, about a move to north London this summer and now it seems the player wants to seal a switch to Arsenal.

Renowned reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Neto is ‘really keen’ to join the Gunners this summer if a deal could be agreed between the two clubs.

Neto keen

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said:

“Neto would be really tempted by Arsenal. I am told the player is another factor in this story. He is not forcing anything, as of now, but he will be really keen to move to Arsenal.”

Journalist Daniel Cutts says Arsenal are ready to pay £35m to sign Neto but Wolves value the player at £50m, so the two clubs are still around £15m apart in their valuations.

However, if the Gunners could agree a fee, then a deal should be relatively straightforward as Neto is seemingly keen on the idea of linking-up with Arteta at the Emirates.

The Portuguese would be a terrific signing for Arsenal if they could pull it off as he’s developed into one of the most exciting young wingers in the Premier League since joining Wolves in 2019.

Arsenal certainly need more depth out wide if they’re to compete on all fronts this season and the former Braga academy graduate would provide competition for the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on the wings.

Wolves have already spent big money signing Goncalo Guedes and Mattheus Nunes this summer, so they may be willing to lower their asking price for Neto to help balance the books.