Yeremy Pino remains on Arsenal’s transfer radar

Arsenal are still considering a move for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino if they fail to land top target Pedro Neto, according to the Express.

The Gunners have made a tremendous start to the Premier League campaign with three straight victories, but they are still on the look out for potential signings before the window closes on September 1st.

On Monday it was revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto is a priority target for Arsenal and talks have been ongoing with his agent Jorge Mendes about a possible move.

It is now revealed by the Express that the Gunners are not assured of landing the Portugal international as they seem unlikely to meet the £50m valuation set by Wolves.

The same outlet claims that Arsenal have lined-up alternatives in-case they cannot agree a deal for Neto, with Villarreal star Pino named as a fall-back option for the north Londoners.

Our view:

Neto would be a quality acquisition for Arsenal this summer. The Portugal international has immense potential, and has already 76 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League.

He can operate anywhere in attack, but Wolves generally play him out wide. Arsenal may see him as a potential competitor to Bukayo Saka on the right wing with Nicolas Pepe likely to leave on loan.

However, the £50m price tag could prove steep for them. Neto is undoubtedly gifted, but he has yet to hit the heights of the 2020/21 campaign before he picked up a serious knee injury.

According to The Sun journalist Daniel Cutts, the Gunners are prepared to pay around £35m. This may not be sufficient to persuade the Midlands outfit to part ways with the 22-year-old.

In that case, they may look at alternative options. Pino was heavily linked with Arsenal earlier this month, and they were suggestions that an offer of around £34m could be accepted by Villarreal.

Unlike Neto, Pino is very early into his career. He only had his breakout campaign with the Yellow Submarines last term, but has already earned four caps with the Spanish national side.

The 19-year-old has pace and good dribbling abilities similar to Neto, but has more room to develop at his age. If Arsenal are looking for a potential future star, he could be a realistic option.