Arsenal in talks over possible deal to sign Yeremy Pino

Arsenal are in talks with the agent of Yeremy Pino and could sign the Villarreal winger for around £34m this summer, according to reports.

Pino has forged a reputation as one of the best young wingers in Spanish football since coming through the youth ranks to break into the first team set-up at Villarreal in 2020.

The 19-year-old is now an important part of Unai Emery’s starting eleven and has been capped four times by the Spanish national team having represented his country at various youth levels.

Pino’s potential has caught the attention of clubs throughout Europe but he’s emerged as a serious target for Arsenal in recent weeks. Mikel Arteta is in the market for a wide forward to compete with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and it looks like Pino is on his radar.

Spanish outlet Mediterraneo claims that Arsenal are in talks with the player’s agent to discuss a possible move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. The source suggests that other clubs are also showing an interest but it’s Arsenal who are leading the chase for the highly-rated star.

Cut price deal

The Gunners could sign the attacker in a cut-price deal if they decide to formalise their pursuit. Pino’s release clause is set at £67.7m [€80m] but AS claims that Villarreal could accept an offer from Arsenal worth around £34m [€40m] to help ease financial problems at the club.

Mediterraneo also suggests that Pino could be sold for around £34m – £42m, so there is an opportunity for Arsenal to sign one of Spain’s top young talents for a reasonable fee this summer.

The teenager can play anywhere across the front three but he’s predominantly a right winger – a position that Arteta is keen to strengthen. Arsenal attempted to sign Raphinha earlier in the summer before he opted for a move to Barcelona, so the Gunners have been looking at alternative targets in recent weeks.

It appears Pino is firmly on their wish-list and Villarreal are open to cashing-in if an offer arrives from London this summer, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Arsenal follow up their talks with a formal approach.