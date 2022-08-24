Chelsea’s £70m bid knocked back for Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana is pushing to join Chelsea after the Blues tabled an improved £70m offer for the Leicester City centre-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are interested in bringing in Fofana this summer with a view to reinforcing their backline. Thomas Tuchel has identified the 21-year-old as a key target but the Foxes have been adamant on their stance of wanting to keep their man beyond this summer.

After seeing two previous offers rejected, Chelsea tested Leicester’s resolve for a third time with a mega £70m bid. However, Romano claims that the latest bid has also been knocked back by the Foxes. The Italian reporter says Fofana is ‘pushing’ to join Chelsea and fulfill his ‘dream’, so negotiations are continuing between all parties to see if a deal can be reached.

Leicester do not want to sell Fofana but Brendan Rodgers has opened the door for a possible departure. Fofana was left out of the squad for the clash against Southampton at King Power Stadium and was sent to train with the reserves. The former Liverpool manager also confirmed that Fofana was not in the “right frame of mind” to play for Leicester.

“From a football perspective, if it happens, the sooner the better, because it might allow us to do some work,” Rodgers is quoted as saying by Goal. “The club are aware as time goes on that it becomes more difficult but the valuation needs to be met.” “These guys get well-paid, the very least you can do is turn up. If you don’t, with all respect you can’t just walk into our group. Day to day, he’s a good kid, but it’s been hard for him to deal with everything while he is in the right frame of mind. It’s been difficult for him to play.”

Our View

Time is running out for both Chelsea and Leicester City to find a solution to this saga. For Tuchel’s side, it has been more about finding the perfect defensive combination for the ongoing season while Leicester, who may very well end up selling Fofana, may not be left with enough time to find his replacement if this saga drags on. Therefore, reaching a middle ground is in the best interest of all the parties involved.

Fofana could be Tuchel’s dream signing this summer, who has failed to revitalise his defence so far, following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Fofana has only one full season of the Premier League under his belt but is a promising prospect. He could flourish under Tuchel, whose system is usually more on the defensive side. But, it remains to be seen if Leicester want to sell their man to the Blues so late into the window. For Todd Boehly and co., they can take encouragement from the fact that Leicester are aware of the player’s desire to leave.